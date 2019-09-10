PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A young boy from northern Maine is recovering from being electrocuted after he made contact with a high-powered line while climbing a tree in Presque Isle.

Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White said the boy was electrocuted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 9.

White said the boy was climbing a tree on Carmichael Street when he made contact with the power line. Crews responded and the boy was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital where is continues to recover.

No word yet on the boy's condition.

White said the fire department will release more information when it becomes available.