SANFORD, Maine — Part of Main Street in Sanford was shut down this morning as crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at a business.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before 4 a.m. The building, home to RepubliCash and Thai Sawasdee restaurant, had smoke coming from the roof.

Several crews from across York County were called for back-up.

The Sanford Fire Chief Jeff Bennotti said he struck a second alarm for manpower due to department staffing changes across the area after the death of Berwick Fire Captain Joel Barnes.

"It will be an ongoing thing for the region," Bennotti said. "This type of thing is something none of us want to live through, but it's here. It's hit us smack in the face."

The Sanford Fire Marshal is now investigating a cause. Officials do not believe it is suspicious.

No one was injured.

