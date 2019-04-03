COLUMBIA, South Carolina — (AP) — The South Carolina lottery says a single winner has stepped forward to claim the $1.5 billion Jackpot from a drawing last October.

A lottery commission statement says the person submitting the claim for what was the second-largest lottery in U.S. history has chosen to remain anonymous.

It adds that the winner has chosen the cash option, a one-time payment of nearly $878,000,000. It says that's the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

For months, South Carolina residents had speculated on why the winner hadn't stepped forward. The winner had until April 19 to claim the prize.

The KC Mart Convenience Store in Simpsonville, South Carolina sold the winning ticket for the October 23 jackpot — with winning numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

Cashiers are now racking their brains for who it could be.

"We have no idea, but the rumor is that he's a local guy, he's from South Carolina," one said.

The winner decided to remain anonymous — only adding to the guessing game from people around town.

The lottery commission says a simple act of kindness from the winner led to the jackpot. The winner allowed someone to go ahead of them in line to purchase a ticket.

Now others who come to the store are hoping for the same kind of luck.

For selling that winning ticket, the store will get $50,000 -- but they said they don't know exactly how they're going to spend it just yet.