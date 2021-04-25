Longtime Sun Journal sportswriter Randy Whitehouse has died

"Sad news to pass along: Longtime Sun Journal sportswriter Randy Whitehouse died today. As always is the case with the SJ sports staff, Randy wasn't just our coworker, he was our friend. It's an understatement to say this is a devastating blow.

Some might have noticed that he hasn't written anything for the SJ in about three months. He had a serious health scare, but had been making significant progress, until the past couple of days. So we feel blindsided.

Nobody covered Maine sports like Randy. His combination of intellect, writing skill and the ability to capture the personality and humanity of his subjects was unmatched. And his columns, when I could convince him to write one, were hilarious and/or thought-provoking. I don't want to make this too much about me, but difficult life circumstances the past few years forced us to be more open and honest with each other than either of us preferred, but that awkwardness made us closer. I am really going to miss him."