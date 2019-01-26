LIBERTY, Maine — A state park in central Maine will be the site of a youth ice fishing derby in which gear, bait and instruction are all provided.

Saturday is the day of the Youth Ice Fishing Derby at Lake St. George State Park in Liberty. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park is located about 25 miles east of Augusta.

The lake is home to landlocked salmon and brook trout, which are two of the top game fish in the state.

The state says the ice on the lake is about 11 inches thick. However, participants should exercise caution because thickness can vary.