FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWSCENTER Maine) – It’s been a very hot summer in Maine. The growing season will be winding down soon, but before it does, how do we get the most out of our gardens in these waning weeks? We went to Skillin’s in Falmouth to talk with co-owner Terry Skillin about what he suggests. First and foremost: WATER! It was tough to keep up with watering this summer, and as it cools, watering may not be front of mind. But Skillin says water is as important now as ever. Your lawn and garden need at least a half inch of water, two or three times a week. It can be hard to guess how much rain has fallen in any given week, so Terry is a big believer in having a rain gauge. They are inexpensive and help you know how much water your yard is lacking. If you want to save on your water bill or give your well a break, you can always collect your own water in barrels.

Skillin also says now is the time to fertilize. He likes the liquid seaweed varieties. That way he is watering as he is fertilizing. He also prefers organics but cautions that just because they are organic, they can still kill a bee, so read the labels. With your fruits and vegetables, he likes Garden Tone, as say can use that on perennials as well.

And lastly, make sure you are dealing with any infestation issue now. If you don’t, the insects can overwinter and come back stronger next season.

© 2018 WCSH-TV