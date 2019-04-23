FALMOUTH, Maine — The state of Maine had representation at the White House on Monday, all thanks to a creative and talented fifth grader from Falmouth.

Falmouth Elementary School's Malek Dalal designed a sketch for an Easter egg to represent Maine in the White House's annual 'Egg Roll'.

Dalal reportedly spent two to three hours a day in school and at home working on the design.

maine.gov

With the help of two of his classmates, Marie McGill and Pamela Sherman, Dalal captured the spirit of the Pine Tree State, incorporating a moose, L.L. Bean boots, a lighthouse, and more classic Maine characteristics into the drawing.

Billy Corcoran, a multimedia teacher at Falmouth public schools, helped make the project come to life.

"From the lighthouses on our rocky shores to Mount Katahdin to blueberries and lobster, this Easter Egg design truly demonstrates why Maine is 'the way life should be,'" said Sen. Susan Collins. "I am so proud of Malek for his dedication to this project, which showcases not only his talent, but also his love for his home state."

maine.gov

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates back to 1878 -- a tradition that has lasted over 140 years. For the event, the U.S. Department of Education invites students nationwide to submit designs for eggs that are displayed to represent all 50 states.

The 2019 Egg Roll took place on the South Lawn and the Ellipse on Monday, April 22.

RELATED: Maine-made eggs roll straight to the White House