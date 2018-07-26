OAKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Parker Stevens, who died when he found his father's shot gun on Tuesday, is being mourned and remembered in the Oakland community.

"Parker was just so full of joy," Marueen Vashon, volunteer coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters said.

17-year-old Emily Larsen had been Parker's big sister for two school years and Vashon says the two were a perfect match right from the start.

"He immediately took to her. And she took to him and by the time they left that afternoon -- He was hugging her and they were both beaming. And I remember saying to the other coordinator that is magic, it was so beautiful to see that." She said.

The two did crafts almost every time they got together and they both loved it.

"Every single week he would draw a stick figure of us together and he would write our names," Emily said.

But Parker also enjoyed playing outside.

Vashon says that Emily would bring crafts outside just in case, but Parker would typically ask her for help on the monkey bars and want to go on the swings.

Emily says Parker could brighten not just her day, but anyones.

"He could light up anybodies day. I could go into big brothers big sister and not really want to be there but as soon as I sat down and he was there all those things went away," she said.

Emily will be a senior in the fall so she won't be paired with a new little, but she plans to stay involved to honor Parker.

In light of this tragedy, the Maine State Police are stressing the importance of keeping guns out of the hands of children.

They say:

Guns should be unloaded and out of reach

Ammunition and the weapons should be separated

Gun locks and gun safes can be utilized for safe storage

Most police departments in Maine have free trigger locks available. If you would like one, call your local police station.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Parker's family. To donate, click here.

