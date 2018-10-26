ROCKLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — He is the a man most Mainers haven’t heard of, but they are probably familiar with his many businesses. Reade Brower of Camden has found new opportunity in newspapers.

Brower and his wife started a small, free weekly paper in Rockland in the early 1980’s, called the Free Press. He says the early days were a struggle, often the couple didn't know how the bills would be paid at the end of the week.

Since then Brower has started and sold several other businesses, but the Free Press kept going.

Reade Brower owner of six of Maine's seven daily newspapers

Today, that paper has a lot of company. Brower now owns six of the seven daily newspapers in Maine: The Portland Press Herald, Kennebec Journal (Augusta), Morning Sentinel (Waterville), Times Record (Brunswick), Journal Tribune (Biddeford) and the Lewiston Sun Journal. He also owns a number of weeklies, including the Falmouth Forecaster and the Ellsworth American.

Brower says he focuses on the business side and has no interest in influencing the content of the newspapers. But his own story of success and the hopes for those papers is a remarkable one.

Tune into NEWS CENTER Maine at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30, for the full story.

