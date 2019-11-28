OLD TOWN, Maine — Did you get a parking ticket in Old Town? Well, you can pay it back with canned goods and non-perishable food items.

"You can come in with ten dollars worth of non-perishable food items, in lieu of paying the 20 dollars, and that stays here at the station and then we hand it out to local food banks, a school or local churches," said Sergeant James Fearon.

People can bring the food items to the Old Town Police Department or the Old Town City Hall. Bring a copy of the receipt in order for the department to mark it out as paid.

"It is well received...people come with smiles on their face more less and some people drop 20 bucks of food versus paying in cash," said Sergeant Fearon.

The program has been running for 3 years now and it will continue to bring non-perishable items to schools, churches and food banks because of its success.

