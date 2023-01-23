x
York warming centers open amid widespread power outages

Of the approximately 30,000 Mainers without power, those in York County account for roughly 29,500, according to Central Maine Power.
YORK, Maine — Many Mainers are without power after a snowstorm swept through Maine on Monday. 

To help those affected stay warm, two warming centers in York County opened Monday night into Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department.

Warming stations will be available at the York Beach Fire Department at 18 Railroad Ave. and the York Fire Department located at 1 Firehouse Dr. until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, the post stated. 

Posted by York Maine Police Department on Monday, January 23, 2023

As of 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Central Maine Power reported 30,342 Mainers without power, with 29,688 outages located in York County alone

