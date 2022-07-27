York police investigate stolen Ferrari at Cliff House

The 2021 Ferrari is valued at over $400,000, according to the York Police Department.

YORK, Maine — York police were dispatched to the Cliff House Maine resort for a reported stolen vehicle on Sunday.

According to a news release issued by the York Police Department on Wednesday, upon arrival at the scene, police were told that a gray 2021 Ferrari CP 812GT was stolen from the Cliff House's front parking lot, where it was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Sunday by a security officer.

"The vehicle owner had parked the Ferrari in front where it stayed until it went missing," the release says. "The vehicle owner gave the keys to the valet to store in the valet office until morning."

In addition to responding to that report, police also responded to a report of a vehicle on the side of the road at the Route 1 and Mountain Road intersection around 5:28 a.m. on Monday, the release stated. Police determined the vehicle was the Ferrari stolen from the Cliff House.

"The vehicle was impounded for evidence processing, and the owner was notified," the release stated. "The 2021 Ferrari is valued at over $400,000."

The release stated detectives are looking for anyone who has recorded video on the Shore Road, Route 1, and Mountain Road area to check their surveillance cameras on Saturday from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Police asked that anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan at the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.

If a tipster prefers to remain anonymous, they can report any information to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, texting CRIMES (274637), and including TIPSCS in the message, according to the release.

The release also stated anyone can submit a confidential tip online by visiting the Seacoast Crime Stoppers website or their Facebook page.

According to the release, rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for helping solve cases if the information leads to the arrest or indictment of a suspect(s).