Police: York man found floating in York Harbor, pronounced dead

YORK, Maine — A man from York was pronounced dead after he was seen floating in York Harbor Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:43 a.m., two young males reported seeing a male body in the water near Town Dock 1 in York Harbor when they had arrived to go fishing, according to a news release from the York Police Department.

Once on scene, police reportedly used a dinghy to bring the male to shore and began CPR. The male was identified as 49-year-old Michael Jancovic of York, police said.

Jancovic was reportedly brought to the York Hospital and pronounced dead. He is survived by a wife and two children, police said.

Police said his death is not considered suspicious and remains under investigation by the Maine Medical Examiner's Office.