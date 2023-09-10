x
Police: York man found floating in York Harbor, pronounced dead

Police said two young males had arrived to go fishing when they reportedly saw the man.

YORK, Maine — A man from York was pronounced dead after he was seen floating in York Harbor Sunday morning. 

At approximately 10:43 a.m., two young males reported seeing a male body in the water near Town Dock 1 in York Harbor when they had arrived to go fishing, according to a news release from the York Police Department. 

Once on scene, police reportedly used a dinghy to bring the male to shore and began CPR. The male was identified as 49-year-old Michael Jancovic of York, police said. 

Jancovic was reportedly brought to the York Hospital and pronounced dead. He is survived by a wife and two children, police said. 

Police said his death is not considered suspicious and remains under investigation by the Maine Medical Examiner's Office. 

   

