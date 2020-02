YORK, Maine — The York Maine Police Department is looking for Gregory Delisle. Delisle, 33, of York has not had contact with anyone since the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 12.

His vehicle is a 2001 Grey Chevy Silverado 1500 with Maine Registration plates 3135VB.



If you have any information on Delisle please contact the York Police Department at 207-363-4444.

