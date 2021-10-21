York Hospital in Wells temporarily suspends emergency services

Starting Monday, October 25, York Hospital, at the Wells location, will temporarily not offer emergency services.

WELLS, Maine — York Hospital in Wells has announced it is temporarily suspending emergency-level care.

Starting Monday, October 25, York Hospital, at the Wells location, will temporarily not offer emergency services.

The hospital says it will continue to offer urgent care to all patients, seven days a week, from the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The hospital says those experiencing life-threatening symptoms (severe pain, difficulty breathing) to call 911 or visit the Emergency Department located on the York campus.

It is not clear at this time why emergency services are temporarily being suspended.