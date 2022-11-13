x
Road closed in Waterboro amid police incident Sunday

York County Sheriff William King said one section of road in the town has been closed during the investigation.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Police have responded to an incident in Waterboro, according to a news release issued by Sunday evening by York County Sheriff William King. 

The New Dam Road, from Victoria Road to Imperial Road, has been closed during the investigation, as of 5:50 p.m.

Police from York, Cumberland, and an emergency service tactical truck were assisting the York County Sheriff's Office at the scene as of 8 p.m. 

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

NEWS CENTER Maine is at the scene and will share any new information here.

Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

