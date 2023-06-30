York County Sheriff's Office releases details related to Lebanon town worker death

The Lebanon man who was working as a flagger was fatally injured after he was struck by an excavator.

Deputies were called to the Shapleigh Road around 1 p.m. June 15 on a report that a man had been struck by an excavator, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

David Goodwin, 41, of Lebanon was reportedly working as a flagger, helping to direct traffic, when he was struck in the heel by the excavator, which caused him to fall and injure his pelvis and lower extremities, the release stated.

Goodwin was brought by Lebanon rescue services to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, where he later died on June 24.

An autopsy was conducted by the New Hampshire medical examiner's office, which revealed that his cause of death was from complications suffered with multiple pelvic and lower extremity fractures, according to the release.