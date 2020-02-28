LEBANON, Maine — An investigation into Lebanon Fire-EMS was first announced last week after someone submitted a complaint to the town's insurance company, according to Lebanon Board of Selectman Chairman Chuck Russell.

Now, the town will be assisted by York County Fire-EMS in conducting a review of the department. The administrative review process is set to begin March 1 and is expected to be complete in 6-8 weeks.

Chief Roger Hooper, the former Goodwins Mills Fire-Rescue Chief who now serves as York County Fire Administrator, will assist the current ranking officer of Lebanon Fire-EMS, Capt. Frank Maguire, with day-to-day management of the the department.

Hooper will also be conducting an administrative review and readiness assessment of Lebanon Fire-EMS operations, with the goal of providing a comprehensive report to town officials about how the community can best move forward.

"The red flag was we had a lot of resignations, several resignations, several complaints from staff formal and informal," Russell said.

RELATED: Lebanon Fire Chief, Dep. Chief placed on leave as town launches outside investigation

The formal complaint added to a growing list of complaints the town received from firefighters.

"Our primary goal is ensuring that emergency services in Lebanon remain running at full capacity and that the Town has a path forward for future success," Hooper said. "It is my sincere hope that the Lebanon Fire-Rescue Department will emerge stronger than ever through this process."

Earlier this month, the Lebanon Board of Selectmen placed Fire Chief Steve Merrill and Deputy Chief J.T. Harmon on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the assessment by the York County officials, as well as investigations by the town's human resources department, outside engineering firm John Turner Consulting, Inc., and air quality firm Environmental Safety and Hygiene.

The investigations stem from complaints received by the selectmen from members of the department, including serious allegations about the condition of facilities and equipment in the Fire-Rescue Department.

Like many rural towns, the department has struggled to hire and retain staff over the last few years. Lebanon Fire-EMS is a combination per-diem and on-call department, with per-diem first responders working during the daytime hours and call firefighters/medics responding to calls from home during the evenings.

The department remains operational, but with its top-two officers (who also respond to calls) on leave, Lebanon has briefed its mutual aid partners, including the Rochester, New Hampshire Fire Department.

"The Lebanon Selectmen wishes to assure the residents of Lebanon that the Fire and EMS Department will continue to provide service uninterrupted," Rusell said. "The Town of Lebanon is committed to providing reliable quality emergency services."

RELATED: "I'm afraid someone's going to die." Shapleigh firefighters concerned for their safety under new chief

RELATED: 18 Paris firefighters turn in uniforms after chief decision overturned by town manager

RELATED: Lebanon Fire Chief, Dep. Chief placed on leave as town launches outside investigation