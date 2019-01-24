YARMOUTH, Maine — A woman from Yarmouth passed away from complications with cystic fibrosis on Thursday morning.

August Murphy, 38, of Yarmouth, spent many years of her life battling the disease.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetic condition that leaves the lungs and pancreas unable to fully function.

RELATED | Yarmouth woman gets a new set of lungs

In 2017, Murphy received a double lung transplant that doctors hoped would improve her lung function. When she first received the new set of lungs, Murphy's lung function had been at 13 percent.