Yarmouth police trying to identify man they say randomly approached woman, child with strange questions

Police say the man approached a woman and child separately, asking them how old they were and if they wanted to go for a ride

Yarmouth police are trying to identify a man they say approached a woman and a child separately while asking strange questions on Tuesday, the department said in a Facebook post Friday.

According to police, an older white man in a gold Toyota sedan approached a woman and a child at the Yarmouth Pointe apartment complex on Juniper Drive around 3:30 p.m. Police said the man asked them how old they were and if they wanted to go for a ride.

Police said the woman, having already been asked these questions, saw the man approach the young child, intervened, and sent the child home. The man then left the area, heading out East Main Street towards Freeport, according to police.

Officers said they extensively checked the area and passed on the description of the vehicle and its operator to the Freeport Police Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maine State Police. Additionally, Yarmouth officers located two vehicles that matched the description provided by the witnesses, but the witnesses indicated neither vehicle was the one involved, according to police.

At this time, police said this is the only incident they are aware of like this. They describe the vehicle as a gold Toyota sedan, from the early 2000s or possibly even late 1990s. The vehicle had a sunroof and a black dog in the back seat, according to police.