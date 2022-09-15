Yarmouth rollover crash closes I-295 Thursday night

When police arrived at the scene, they found a rolled-over Ford Escape with two occupants trapped inside, a Gorham Police Department Facebook post said.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Yarmouth police, fire, and rescue responded to a report of a rollover crash near Exit 17 on Interstate 295 around 10:48 p.m. Thursday.

According to the post, while waiting for additional help to arrive, officers broke a window on the vehicle in order to maintain "voice contact" with the trapped occupants and keep them informed of what was going on.

The vehicle's exposed doors were "jammed" from the crash, and officers were unsuccessful in trying to access the two occupants, the post said. When Yarmouth Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, heavy rescue equipment was used to successfully cut the vehicle and safely remove the two trapped people. They were brought to ambulances waiting at the scene.

Interstate 295 was shut down to oncoming traffic for a period of time. Once the roadway was cleared, it reopened again, the Facebook post said.

Maine State Police is investigating the crash.

