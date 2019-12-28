BOOTHBAY, Maine — A yacht called the Comanche that was built in East Boothbay won a yacht race in Australia.

According to a release from Hodgdon Yachts, the builder of the Comanche, says that the Comanche won the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Their time was 1 day, 18 hours, 30 minutes, and 24 seconds.

The win makes it the third time Comanche crossed the finish line first, after winning in 2015 and breaking the race record in 2017.

The distance of the race is 630 nautical miles, which begins in Sydney, Australia and ends in Hobart, Tasmania.

According to the release, the Comanche is co-owned by Jim Cooney and Samantha Grant. The Comanche was one of five Supermaxis participating in the race.

This was the 75th year of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

"Wonderful for me to be able to celebrate my 10th race from Sydney to Hobart coinciding with 75th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Particularly excited about the way the crew worked in this race, we've been together for a long time," said Cooney following the race. "Everyone's just in tune with each other, it's a fantastic group of guys to be with and everything went wonderfully well."

The Comanche was commissioned to be built in East Boothbay in 2014 originally by yachtsman Jim Clark.

