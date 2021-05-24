Wreckage of Emmy Rose found, firm says

Klein Marine Systems announced Monday it found the wreckage of Maine fishing boat Emmy Rose using side-scan sonar technology. U.S. Coast Guard would not confirm

The remains on the Maine-based fishing vessel the Emmy Rose were discovered off the coast of Massachusetts months after it vanished with all four crew members on board, according to Klein Marine Systems.

The New Hampshire company made the announcement on social media Monday, saying it used side-scan sonar technology to locate the 82-foot boat last Wednesday.

"Our commitment to our coastal communities does not stop at the sanctuary's boundaries," Pete DeCola, superintendent of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary said in a statement. "The Emmy Rose, was homeported in Portland, Maine, a sanctuary coastal community, and it's loss was deeply felt across the region."

Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary's NOAA research vessel was used for the search in conjunction the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board.

According to Klein, the Emmy Rose wreckage was found after surveying nearly 5.5 square miles of the seafloor. It was the team's fourth survey.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England said they could not comment on the exact whereabouts of the boat or provide further details citing an "ongoing investigation" involving "several agencies."

The ship went down in the early morning hours of Nov. 23 at least 20 miles off the coast of Provincetown, MA.

Jeff Matthews, Ethan Ward, Mikey Porper and Bobby Blethen were all on board went it sank and never found.

The company said it notified the family members and the search crew performed a memorial tribute after Wednesday's discovery.