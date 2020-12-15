Wreaths Across America ready for its journey to Arlington National Cemetery

The mission to lay wreaths on the headstones of fallen veterans is still being carried out despite COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — The Wreaths Across America convoy is set to leave Columbia Falls Tuesday morning as its journey to Arlington National Cemetery begins.

The trip almost didn't happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A few changes have been made so the mission to lay wreaths on the headstones of fallen veterans can be carried out safely.

Among the changes for Wreaths Across America this year, the typical week-long event has been shortened and scheduled stops won't be open to the public.

On Tuesday the convoy will make its first stop at Maine's Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology in Columbia at 9 a.m.

Although scheduled stops aren't open to the public, folks are invited to join long the roadside with signs, flags, and cheers to welcome the escort as it makes its way through Maine.

Wreaths Across America is ready for its journey to Arlington National Cemetery. This morning on @newscentermaine I’ll have details on how things will look and feel a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. #wakeMEup 📸 AP pic.twitter.com/TzSeOer33O — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) December 15, 2020

Those looking to volunteer and place wreaths at cemetery's this year are asked to got to wreathsacrossamerica.org

"Every cemetery is going to be a little bit different. We just encourage you to look before you go and we ask that you please respect the guidelines that have been put out," Amber Caron, the communications director of Wreaths Across America told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Folks at home can follow the convoy's journey to Arlington National Cemetery on the Wreaths Across America Facebook page.

The organization released their modified itinerary, including stops in just Columbia, Winslow and Portland this year.

Tuesday, December 15

9:00AM Coastal Washington County Institute of Technology

12 Addison Rd., Columbia, ME 04330

10:00AM Parade through downtown Ellsworth, ME

12:45PM Arrive at Central Maine Veterans’ Memorial Park

Roderick Rd, Winslow, ME 04901

3:15PM – Arrive at Ocean Gateway, Portland ME

14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, ME 04101

Wednesday, December 16

8:00AM Leave Portland (295, 95, off in Saco, Route 1 South, a small detour through York Village)

10:10AM Arrive at MA State Line

12:30PM Parade through portion of Worcester, MA

3:30PM Arrives at Regal Cinemas, Branford, CT

325 E. Main St. Branford, CT

7:30PM Cross The George Washington Bridge

Thursday, December 17

9:45AM Arrive at Vietnam Veterans’ Museum, Holmdel, NJ

1 Memorial Ln, Holmdel, NJ 07733

1:30PM Arrive at Holy Rosary Church (The Guardian of the Defenders Memorial)

3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703

3:30PM Arrive at Whitehall Village -801 Mapleton Ave., Middletown, DE 19709

6:00PM Arrive at American Legion Post 278 Kent Island -800 Romancoke Rd, Stevensville, MD 21666

Friday, December 18

National Mall Memorials - TBD

Virtual Event 6:30-8:30PM – Watch LIVE on Wreaths Across America Official Facebook Page

Saturday, December 19