Wreaths Across America continues mission to honor veterans year-round

The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit is back in Maine after touring the country throughout the spring and summer

DURHAM, Maine — After spending months touring the country, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is back in Maine. On a rainy Sunday, dozens packed into the 48-foot exhibit to remember and honor veterans.

"Our goal is to bring communities and veterans and people that don't know a lot about the military together, talk about that importance of saying thank you to the veterans," said Stefan Brann, an ambassador, and driver for the Mobile Education Exhibit.

The exhibit has been on the road for much of the spring and summer, traveling as far as California and Arizona. On Sunday, the exhibit was parked in Durham as part of a fundraiser and car show for Durham Amvets Post 13.

"The veterans are very important to this country. They're very important to me. And to see some of these people walking through the rain, and it is pouring right now, to see them come out to support veterans and support veterans services is really heartwarming," said Richard Merrill, who helped organize the exhibit's visit to Durham.

Wreaths Across America is Maine based non-profit that helps lay wreaths on veterans headstones each December at more than 2,100 cemeteries across the nation. Their three goals are to remember, honor and teach, and that's a mission that continues year-round.

On Sunday, five veterans who served during the Vietnam War era were honored with a welcome home ceremony and given Vietnam veteran commemorative pins and coins.

"Thank you for your service during the Vietnam War. Welcome home sir," said Brann to a veteran during the ceremony.

"It's fantastic, it's mean a lot. It brings tears," said Sandra Delano, a Vietnam-era veteran who was honored Sunday. "I hadn't always felt part of this... Thank you," added Delano.

"It's moving. My dad is a Vietnam veteran and it's moving to see them being welcomed home," said Merrill.

The Wreaths Across American Mobile Education Exhibit will be making more stops in Maine this week including Gardner, Biddeford, Old Town, and Caribou before continuing along the east coast to states including Connecticut and New York.