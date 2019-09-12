MAINE, USA — Thousands of Maine-made wreaths are loaded up in trucks as part of Wreaths Across America, ready to be laid on the graves of veterans in Arlington National Cemetery.

After making stops in Columbia Falls, Ellsworth, and Portland over the weekend, the convoy will make more stops in Maine on Monday morning.

Planned for Monday are stops at Gorham High School, Thornton Academy, and Kittery Trading Post.

There will be small ceremonies at each location to carry on the organization's mission to remember, honor, and teach.

In its 28th year, Wreaths Across America has grown into a large organization, honoring veterans and their families.

Each year a convoy with thousands of wreaths makes the trek from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay them on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Police departments from across Maine are also escorting the convoy, with different departments escorting different portions of the route.

It was first started by Morrill and Karen Worcester when their wreath company had a surplus of 5,000 wreaths, and they wanted to do something special with them. Today, they send more than a 1/4 million wreaths across the country to remember, honor and teach.

