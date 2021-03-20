Rally in Augusta part of worldwide event

On Saturday, the worldwide freedom rally took place in places like Sweden, Bosnia, California and Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Saturday in Augusta and in cities across the nation and world, a freedom rally was held. Organizers and attendees in Maines aid they want their voices to be heard.

I think more discussion is needed. A lot more discussion is needed," Johanna Lane said.

Lane is one of the organizers of Maine's freedom rally. She told NEWSCENTER Maine the rally is, "just to preserve our right to have freedom of choice."

Some of the topics of discussion, constitutional rights, and COVID-19. When asked if there are specific concerns regarding the COVID-19 vaccines and mask-wearing, Lane responded, "for today, it's mostly just overall general freedom rally."

Today, a worldwide Freedom Rally is underway in cities across the country try and world. There is also a group here in the capitol in Augusta #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/jtilXCas6m — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) March 20, 2021

Hundreds of people gathered in the shadow of Maine's State House in Augusta, listening to more than a dozen speakers before marching around the Blaine House.

"COVID wasn't the cause, of the wreckage the state of emergency unilaterally declared by the governor was the cause," one of the speakers said into a microphone with people cheering.

Organizers said they expect to continue to have rallies like this in the coming months in order to continue to have their voices heard.