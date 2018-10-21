Photo by: Elsa/Getty Images

(NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Boston Red Sox will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

It is the first time ever the two teams have met in the World Series.

Red Sox manager and former World Series-winning player Alex Cora goes up against former World Series-winning Red Sock Dave Roberts, the Dodgers’ manager. They are the first opposing managers in the World Series to win as players since 2002.

Game 1 is on Tuesday at Fenway Park at 8:09 p.m.

