BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- On Wednesday, October 10, Eastern Maine Community College held a kickoff event for "Works For ME."

"Works For ME" is a program in Maine to explore careers in the trade industries and for encouraging job seekers and students. Maine is facing a shortage of skilled workers to fill these trade jobs.

Wednesday’s event had students sharing stories of why they chose to go into the trade industry, like Carrie Davis. She lost a job she had for 10 years then decided to go back to school to pursue a passion for automotive technology.

"It's something that they're always looking for people to join," says Davis, "and it is available all over the country and it's something I'll be happy doing. I can teach my kids. it's something I work with my hands and expand my mind and always learning."

There will be approximately 8,800 skilled trade jobs to fill in the next 10 years as Baby Boomers retire, according to the U.S. Censuses Bureau’s Center for Economic Studies.

Visit "Works For ME" website for more information.

The "Works For ME " program is sponsored by Winterport Boot, Eastern Maine Community College, N.S. Giles Foundations, Inc., Rawcliffe's Service Center, and NEWS CENTER Maine.

