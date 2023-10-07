Workplace death at Portland rental car facility under investigation

Interim Chief Robert Martin with Portland police could not confirm which rental car company the incident occurred at but said two employees were involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — An investigation is underway into a workplace death that happened at a rental car facility on Westbrook Street near the Portland International Jetport on Monday afternoon.

As many as eight police cruisers and the Portland Police Department's crime scene unit responded to the incident. NEWS CENTER Maine had a crew at the scene that saw crime scene tape put up in the area.

Interim Chief Robert Martin with Portland police could not confirm which rental car company the incident occurred at but said two employees were involved. It was unclear if one or both employees died.

Officials with the Portland International Jetport told NEWS CENTER Maine operations were not interrupted and continued as normal.

Interim Chief Martin said the police department's traffic investigation unit will be releasing more details.