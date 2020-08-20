Public comment period to close for proposed 'Working Cars for Working Families'

'Working Cars for Working Families' was passed by the Legislature in the biennial budget and signed by former Governor Paul LePage -- but it was never implemented.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The public comment period for the proposed 'Working Cars for Working Families' program in Maine is expected to close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 20.

This program has been in discussion in the state since 2017. The Department of Health and Human Services says its goal is to make it easier to work and meet basic needs. It would provide families that don’t have reliable transportation with affordable cars or other transportation options to help them access employment.

‘Working Cars for Working Families’ was part of the biennial budget, passed by the Legislature and signed by former Gov. Paul LePage in July 2017. The program was not implemented then, and now the Mills administration is proposing rules and seeking public comment about implementing the program.

The public comment period ends today at 5 p.m. for the proposed ‘Working Cars for Working Families’ program in Maine. Details about what this program would entail and why some Mainers oppose it on @newscentermaine at 6:30 a.m. #wakeMEup — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) August 20, 2020

Not all Mainers, however, support this program.

The group ‘Maine People Above Politics’ has raised concerns, with some group members saying they think this program would be an incentive for people to stay on welfare in order to keep their car and low car payments. They also express concerns about how the DHHS or its contractor would make sure cars are working and affordable to maintain – and whether they are being used just for work purposes.

A $6 million federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant would fund the program – and there are a lot of terms people have to meet to qualify.