AUGUSTA, Maine — The Legislature is trying to find an agreement on what’s always a tough issue in Augusta: workers' compensation.

Labor supporters say injured workers need to get more money than they currently receive under workers comp, along with other changes to the law.

Business groups say those bills would be far too costly for employers, so they got together with labor groups and Maine Employers Mutual, the state’s largest workers' comp insurance company, and came up with a compromise.

That proposal increased employer costs "a few percent", according to Tony Payne of MEMIC, and provided some increase for workers.

Payne and Peter Gore of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce both said businesses could "live with" that amount of increase.

But that compromise was rejected last week by both political parties on the Legislature’s Labor Committee. Both sides say they want an agreement but now have to figure out what it will be.

Labor Committee co-chair Sen. Sienna Bellows says there is an imbalance in the current system that needs to be changed.

"What’s working well in the workers' comp system is cost containment for business," Bellows says. "What hasn’t worked well is benefits, in terms of duration for workers truly seriously injured on the job."

But while majority Democrats generally support a boost in benefits, minority Republicans say they don’t want to see employers have to pay more for comp insurance. Sen. Stacy Guerin (R-Glenburn) is hoping for some sort of intervention from the top Democrat.

"I hope the Governor will soften and the Democrats come to a reasonable compromise with Republicans that won’t be increasing rates for comp for businesses around the state," Guerin says.

Both sides say they want to see a compromise, but so far don’t agree with the agreement negotiated by business, labor and MEMIC.

They are all aware of the 1991 workers' comp crisis, when Republicans forced a showdown over comp costs by refusing to support a new state budget. That led to an emotional and highly contentious state government shutdown, which lasted for three weeks.

Both Senators say they want a compromise on the workers' comp bill, and think that should be possible.

Sen. Bellows says she is committed to finding common ground.

Sen. Guerin says GOP concerns could be handled with some relatively minor changes.

Tony Payne of MEMIC told NEWS CENTER Maine there is a month left in the Legislative session, and that should be plenty of time to reach an agreement. He said the workers' comp issues this time are far fewer, and simpler, than they were in 1991.