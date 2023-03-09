Work begins on Sugarloaf expansion

The resort says it's planning to open the new terrain on West Mountain in early 2024.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — A much-anticipated expansion is starting to come to life at Carabassett Valley's Sugarloaf ski resort.

After starting logging work just a few weeks ago, the resort plans to open the new terrain on the West Mountain in early 2024.

Spokesperson Ethan Austin said they'll offer beginner and intermediate terrain. The resort said it plans to build condos in the area as well.

"Truly transformational for the resort. It's gonna add lift capacity; it's gonna add skiing capacity, trails, and obviously new real estate, which is pretty badly needed up here," Austin said.

He also said people will be able to ski in and out almost as soon as they step out of their cars, with trailheads reaching nearby parking lots.

The $104 million expansion covering approximately 550 acres of land was approved in December by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and is to be completed in several phases.