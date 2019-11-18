WORCESTER, Mass. —

Thousands of mourners are expected to pay their final respects Monday to fallen Worcester firefighter Jason Menard, who died while saving others during a fire last week.

Funeral services for Lt. Menard are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Worcester, Massachusetts. He is being remembered as a hero who selflessly gave his life while battling a roaring four-alarm house fire last week.

Services will be preceded by a procession from the funeral home to Washington Square, where firefighters will begin to march with the hearse. From there, the procession will move toward the church.

From the church, the procession will proceed to the cemetery, passing four firehouses along the way.

Menard, survived by his wife Tina and three children, died in the line of duty on Nov. 13 when his "heroic efforts" helped two fellow firefighters escape from a burning home after they responded to a report of a person and baby trapped on the third floor.

The 39-year-old firefighter led a probationary firefighter to the stairs and returned to the burning scene to help another firefighter out of a window and was ultimately unable to escape, according to Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie.

"He was a passionate fire officer who loved being a firefighter. He took his job very seriously, performed it admirably and his dedication to the residents of Worcester was unwavering," Lavoie said shortly after announcing the tragedy.

Menard's wake was held on Sunday at Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester, where hundreds of firefighters lined up at the emotional gathering to pay their respects to the hero who gave his life saving others.

"The families are staying strong and that’s because the community has rallied around behind them," said Michael Papagni, President of the Worcester Fire Union. "Our firefighters are staying strong and standing by each other and we’ll continue to do so."

Services for Menard on Monday will be followed by a private burial at St. John’s Cemetery.