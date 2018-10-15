FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- A Woolwich teenagers wish came true Sunday night when attended the Sunday Night Football matchup between the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Despite being a huge Patriots fan, Billy Riley really wanted to see a player from the Chiefs: Eric Berry.

Riley just learned in April that doctors believe he had overcome his battle with a rare form of lymphoma, after a two-and-a-half year battle. Make-A-Wish helped facilitate the visit.

Berry, a safety for the Chiefs, also battled Hodgkin's lymphoma, and beat it.

"He's my role model," Riley said of Berry.

Riley, his four brothers, his mom and dad all got a tour of Gillette Stadium, and got to meet Patriots' owner Robert Kraft. They also participated in the opening ceremonies as part of the NFL's "Crucial Catch" initiative to "Intercept Cancer."

View this post on Instagram

Billy Riley (center) is from Woolwich, and is here tonight for @makeawishmaine — getting a Game Day Experience, and participating in the opening ceremonies. Doctors at @mainechildrenscancerprogram believe he has overcome a rare form of lymphoma — and he wanted to come to the @patriots game against the @chiefs specifically to see his role model Eric Berry, who also beat Hodgkin’s lymphoma. #snfonnbc #kcvsne #patriots #patriotsnation #football #footballseason @newscentermaine

A post shared by ChrisCostaTV (@chriscostatv) on Oct 14, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

Riley spent months at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

"It's probably one of the toughest things I've ever done in my life," Riley said.

© NEWS CENTER Maine