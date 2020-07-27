Woodrow Cross, founder of Cross Insurance, dies at 103

As the story goes, Cross started the company from his kitchen table in Bangor. It has grown to be one of the biggest insurance companies in New England.

Woodrow Cross, founder of Cross Insurance, died Sunday at the age of 103.

A native of Bradford, Maine, Cross worked to help his family through the depression, served in World War II, married and raised a family, and founded an insurance company that has grown to be one of the biggest in New England. As the story goes, Cross started the company from his kitchen table in Bangor.

Born December 29, 1916, he was a natural businessman, selling seeds door-to-door at age 6 and then working in his family's store.

He got his insurance license in 1954. He and his wife, Janette, had five children.

According to NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald, when the U.S. entered World War II, Cross enlisted in the Army, serving in the Pacific theater with campaigns in New Guinea and the Philippines. He also served occupation duty in Japan and earned two battle stars.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) released the following statement Sunday in response to Cross's death:

For nearly a century, Woodrow Cross’ career as a Maine businessman was defined by his tremendous work ethic, dedication, and integrity.

From his start at age six selling seeds door-to-door, to managing his father’s general store during the Great Depression, to founding an insurance company at his kitchen table and growing it into the largest independent insurance agency in New England, Woodrow has always been a shining example of entrepreneurship and perseverance. Woodrow remained highly involved in the company he built, often visiting the hundreds of Mainers he employed and offering words of encouragement and mentorship to younger generations.

During World War II, Woodrow enlisted in the Army and bravely fought for our nation in the Pacific Theater. His support for the community was expressed in many ways, including through his church as well as his involvement in civic and nonprofit organizations. The most visible manifestations of his generosity were reflected in his sponsorships of the Cross Insurance Center and the Cross Insurance Arena, which have become focal points in the Bangor and Portland regions for events and entertainment.

Woodrow leaves behind a powerful legacy of service and business leadership, and he will be deeply missed.