BREWER (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Maine in August, every day is a great day for a barbeque.

And on Wednesday, Woodlands Senior Living held barbecues at their locations across the state including Waterville, Brewer, Lewiston, and Hallowell.

This wasn't just any cookout though, this was an opportunity for the staff and residents at Woodlands to say thank you to local first responders.

"I think the job of an EMT or a firefighter or even a police officer for that matter, sometimes they've involved in negative things and they're not always thanked for the work they do in our community." Benjamin Smith, Executive Director at Woodlands in Brewer, said.

First responders were greeted with freshly squeezed lemonade, grilled chicken, and other barbecue staples.

They also provided to-go boxes for those first responders that were on the clock and unable to stay.

Residents and staff alike stopped by the front of the building to thank the officials in attendance.

It's a good time we get to meet people in the community and that kind of connects us with some of the workers here as well as some of the residents." Chief of Brewer Public Safety, Jason Moffitt, said.

This is the third year they've held this event in Waterville, the second year in Brewer and first in Lewiston and Hallowell.

© NEWS CENTER Maine