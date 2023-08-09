Women boaters are making waves in Maine

The club offers an exclusive training program led by U.S. Coast Guard captains, equipping women with the skills needed to helm a boat safely.

YARMOUTH, Maine — In recent years, there has been a surge in women taking to the waters as boaters across the nation.

This trend toward gender inclusivity in boating has found its way to the serene waters of Maine.

The Freedom Boat Club, situated at various locations across Maine, has been at the forefront of this empowering movement.

From marine systems technicians to boat captains, the Freedom Boat Club has ignited a spark of empowerment in countless women, allowing them to confidently embrace the open waters.

Emily Cichon is a marine systems technician at Yarmouth Boat Yard. Emily's journey began at the age of 14, when she first started working on boats.

"I kind of figured I could do anything that anybody else can do," Emily said.

The marine technician arena might still be male dominated, but an influx of women like Emily is breaking down these barriers.

"There's not that many women who are marine technicians, but we're definitely seeing an influx," she said.

At Yarmouth Boat Yard, Emily may stand out as the only female marine technician, but the boatyard proudly boasts 20 female dockhands.

These skilled women play a vital role in teaching other women the art of captaining a boat.

Tracy Coughlin, the marketing director for Marina Holdings, acknowledged that women can often feel apprehensive about captaining a boat by themselves. She applauded Freedom Boat Club for providing the necessary support to boost their confidence

"The good thing about Freedom is that we help them get the confidence they need," she said.

The club offers an exclusive training program led by U.S. Coast Guard captains, equipping women with the skills needed to helm a boat safely.

One such beneficiary of this training is Vickie Duscharme, who has been exploring Casco Bay with newfound confidence.

"I wanted to go a little more frequently than just an invitation," Vickie remarks, reflecting her eagerness to dive into the world of boating.

Having joined the club for training when it first opened five years ago, Vickie has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the boating landscape.

"We get more and more every year, and I certainly have seen an increase in female dockhands and boat captains around," Vickie said.

At present, 30% of the club's members are female, enjoying the thrill of embarking on their own joy rides across the waterways.

"Each year I go further and explore more and have more confidence," Vickie declared, highlighting the personal growth she's experienced through her boating endeavors.

Whether women are pursuing boating as a career or a hobby, the Freedom Boat Club has created an inclusive haven where they can feel empowered to take the helm.