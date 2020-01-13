WATERFORD, Maine — The body of an unidentified woman was found off a logging trail near Ben Hale Road in Waterford on Monday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sun Journal, Chief Deputy James Urquhart said the office received a missing person’s complaint from a family member. The 48-year-old woman was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. It’s believed to the be woman found on Monday.

The body was found not far from the woman’s home on Ben Hale Road. “Urquhart said investigators suspect overnight exposure to cold and hypothermia led to the woman’s death,” the Sun Journal article says.

Chief Deputy James Urquhart and the Oxford County Sherriff’s Office did not immediately respond to NEWS CENTER Maine for comment.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Other NEWS CENTER Maine stories people are reading: