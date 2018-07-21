GOULDSBORO (NECN) — A widow is walking 900 miles from New Jersey to Downeast Maine in memory of her late husband.

Jennifer Popper was on a kayak trip with her husband Michael Popper in Gouldsboro, Maine two years ago when a sudden storm caused their boats to capsize. Both Michael Popper and the sea kayak guide died.

"Despite the fact that there was this tragedy, I am still drawn to coming back here," said Popper.

She decided to hike the 900 miles along the East Coast Greenway trail from her home state to the site of her husband's death to honor his love of hiking. Popper hopes returning to Gouldsboro will give her some kind of closure. She is also using the journey as a way to raise money for the East Coast Greenway trail and Freewalkers, an organization that promotes long distance walking. So far, Popper has raised more than $16,000.

VIDEO: 2 kayakers dead, 1 hospitalized after capsizing near Mount Desert Island

"It has humbled me," she said. "The outpouring of support has been incredible."

Popper hopes to finish her trip around Aug. 1. She will end near Acadia National Park, a place where the Popper's frequently vacationed. Michael's ashes are spread on Cadillac Mountain.

"It is emotionally getting harder in the sense that I am near the rocks, seeing the water crash, seeing the lobster boats," she said. "I am very proud of the fact I've even made it to the state of Maine."

Copyright 2018 NECN