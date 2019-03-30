PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police have identified the driver of a Chevy Impala that struck a pedestrian Friday night in the city as Justin Zukowski, 23, of Portland.

The pedestrian has been identified as Hailey Isabelle, 21, of Portland. She suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The Portland Police Department reported to the accident around 10:40 p.m. on March 29. The crash reportedly took place between Middle and Congress Streets.

No charges or arrests have yet been made.

This investigation is ongoing.