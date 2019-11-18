BUCKSPORT, Maine — A Bucksport woman is still missing more than a week later.

Aza Jerome was reported missing by Bucksport Police. Police say that she doesn't speak fluent English and might be timid if approached.

Jerome's husband, Timothy Jerome was arrested for obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest.

Aza Jerome's family is urging the Bucksport community to help them find Jerome.

"She's a mum, she's a grandmother, she's a wife, she's a human being and we miss her and we'd like her to come home," Jerome's step-daughter Samantha Bishop said.

The family has been cleaning up the home so that they are able to live in it again, "so that it can be safe and ready for when she comes home," Bishop said.

The State Fire Marshal's Office told NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday they arrived at the Bucksport home around 3:00 p.m. and they want to talk to the homeowner before they release any additional information. They say the fire is still under investigation.

Police Jerome may have left her home on foot in an unknown direction. Jerome does not speak fluent English and maybe timid if approached.

If anyone has seen Jerome, please contact the Bucksport Police Department at (207) 469-7951 or your local law enforcement department.

RELATED: Bucksport woman goes missing around the same time her house catches fire

RELATED: Highway Patrol: 3 dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart

RELATED: Ceiling fire causes damage to addiction treatment center