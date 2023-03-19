Firefighters rescue victim trapped inside smoke-filled home in Arundel

Fire crews said the victim did not have working smoke detectors inside the home.

ARUNDEL, Maine —

A woman was rescued by firefighters early Sunday morning following a home fire in Arundel.

A dispatcher with the Biddeford Police Department received a 9-1-1 call around 2:18 a.m. from a woman who said she was trapped inside a smoke-filled home located on Limerick Rd., according to a news release by Kennebunk Fire Rescue Fire Chief Justin Copper.

The dispatchers stayed on the phone with the victim and confirmed her location within the home while fire crews with Arundel Fire Rescue and Kennebunk Fire Dept. arrived at the residence.

Upon arrival, Cooper and his crew found the front door open, and all they saw was black smoke from floor to ceiling, per the release. Crews rescued the victim and searched the home for other residents.

The victim suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford for treatment.

According to Cooper, the fire started from the heating system.

The Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating.

Cooper said there were no working smoke detectors inside the home. He urges all residents to have working smoke detectors.

