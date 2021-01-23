Woman pulled from water after apparent crash into Wells marsh

Wells police officials say a woman was taken to the hospital after a water rescue Friday afternoon

YORK, Maine — A woman was taken to the hospital after first responders pulled her from a Wells marsh Friday afternoon.

Wells officials released a statement saying they responded to reports of a car crash into the ocean in the Mile Road area of Wells early Friday afternoon.

When first responders arrived at Ox Cart Lane, they found a woman in the water near a car that was mostly underwater.

Officials say the woman was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not given an update on her condition.

According to the release, Wells officials called in the Maine State Police Underwater Recovery Team to ensure there were no other people in the car. The search confirmed there no other people in the water.

Wells officials say there is an ongoing investigation, but no other details at this time.