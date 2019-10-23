ETNA, Maine — The Penobscot Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a woman in Etna Tuesday.

Penobscot County Chief Deputy Bill Birch said they responded to a report of a female who was pinned between a car and utility pole on private property located on the Curtis Road in Etna just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Birch said, when emergency responders arrived on scene the female was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation Birch said.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

