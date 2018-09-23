WINSLOW (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- A 35-year-old woman named Rianne L. Andrews from Winslow has been missing since September 21st.

According to Winslow Chief of Police Shawn O'Leary, Andrews was last seen at her residence at 132 Quimby Road in Winslow Friday at around 4:25 p.m.

Chief O'Leary said Andrews is described as a white female, approximately 5’6”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt, and light colored pants.

Anyone having contact with Mrs. Andrews, or has information regarding her whereabouts should please contact the Waterville Regional Communications Center at (207)-680-4700.

