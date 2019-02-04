OXFORD, Maine — One woman is dead after a car crash in Oxford Tuesday morning, according to police.

The accident involving just a single car shut down Gore Road for a little more than a hour.

Oxford Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene just before 8 a.m.

"Definitely one of the worst calls you can get," Oxford Police Officer Joshua Daley said.

Police are not yet identifying the woman as family from out-of-state has yet to be notified.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

"The road was clear. The weather was clear. So there may have been some other factors involved," Daley said.