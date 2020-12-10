Woman killed in Lebanon apartment fire

A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire that was in an apartment above the garage at the Lebanon residence.

LEBANON, MAINE, Maine — A 46-year-old woman was killed in a fire Sunday evening, the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office says.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, crews responded to the scene of a fire around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening at a single-family home near Route 202 in Lebanon.

The fire was in an apartment above the garage at the residence. A 46-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The woman who was pronounced dead has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. Her identity is being withheld at this time.