LINCOLNVILLE (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- When asked if 32-year-old Kristen McKellar lived life to the fullest, her good friend, Heather Hobby said, "absolutely."

McKellar was hit by a boat on Damariscotta Lake on Thursday night at about 8:45 p.m.

Hobby works in disaster rescue chasing tornadoes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters. McKellar was planning on taking courses to join her.

"I was like let's go on a chase together or let's go to the wildfires out in California and she's like let's do it what do we have to lose and I was like you know if we die tomorrow doing every bit of this, we would die doing what we love." Hobby told NEWS CENTER Maine.

McKellar was also passionate about helping others.

"We had an elderly couple living in Belfast and they had no running water whatsoever. I asked her if she knew of any plumbers we could call and Kristen said, well I'll go take a look myself. And no joke, she went out and installed a brand new electrical switch on their pump and restored their running water." Doc Goodwin, of Maine Veterans Project, said.

But it wasn't just other people she loved helping. She was a huge part of the animal rescue community with Maine Coast Animal Rescue in Northport.

"The rescue world has changed. Anytime we lose somebody like her it's, it's very devastating," Hobby said.

Kristen and her friends at Maine Coast Animal Rescue were hoping to buy a house where they could have a sanctuary for animals. Hobby says they still have that goal.

"For her especially. We're more motivated than ever to do so because that's what she would have wanted." She said.

The Maine Coast Animal Rescue created a Facebook fundraiser for McKeller.

