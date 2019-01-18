CARMEL, Maine — A woman from Cambridge, Maine, was killed Friday when the pickup truck she and her husband were in lost control and overturned on I-95 in Carmel.

The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. near mile 171, Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said, and involved the couple from Cambridge traveling northbound in a GMC pickup truck.

According to McCausland, state police said the driver, Walter Hallett, 72, lost control in snowy conditions. His truck left the road and overturned.

State police said Kathryn Hallett, 66, a passenger, was killed.

Walter Hallett escaped with minor injuries.